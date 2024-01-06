Banned tobacco products worth Rs 16.15 lakh seized in Thane district; one held

Banned tobacco products worth Rs 16.15 lakh were seized, and one person was arrested during a raid at a godown in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Konkan division, and the local police raided a godown in Gaibi Nagar in Bhiwandi town on Friday, the official said.

Banned tobacco products worth Rs 16.15 lakh were seized from the premises and one person was arrested, while two others managed to escape, he said.

A case has been registered, and a probe is underway to find out about the supply chain of the products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)