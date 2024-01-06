Robbers attempt to loot bank in Ludhiana

Four robbers on Friday night allegedly attempted to loot a branch of the Punjab and Sind Bank located on the Tajpur Road but they did not succeed, police said.

The robbers allegedly entered the bank premises by uprooting its shutter, and the incident was captured in CCTV cameras.

When the bank employees came on duty on Saturday morning, they found that the shutter at the main entrance of the bank was damaged. Police and senior bank officials were immediately informed.

A police party from the Jamalpur police station reached the spot and started investigation.

Joint Commissioner of the Ludhiana Police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja told reporters that the robbers had allegedly reached inside the bank but failed to get any cash or valuables.

He claimed that the police have found some important clues related to the robbers and they will be arrested soon.

Earlier, they allegedly also tried to rob a nearby ATM of another bank located at some distance from the Punjab and Sind Bank.

When the guard there challenged them, the robbers fled. All the four robbers were on motorcycles, police said.

