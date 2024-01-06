UK has report of 6 craft approaching vessel near Yemen

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization on Saturday said that it received a report of six small craft approaching a merchant vessel about 50 nautical miles south east of the Yemeni city of Mocha.

"No weapons have been sighted and coalition forces are assisting," UKMTO added in an advisory note. (Reporting By Enas Alashray and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

