Thane: Three hurt in accidental discharge of bullet from revolver
The incident occurred at a fabricator shop in Wagle Estate locality when Mohammad Shaikh was cleaning his licensed revolver, an official said, adding that the injured persons included Shaikh and two others. The injured persons were admitted to the civil hospital, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 22:43 IST
