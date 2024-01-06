Left Menu

Homestay owner arrested for sexually assaulting foreigner in Alappuzha

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 06-01-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 22:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A homestay owner was arrested on Saturday after a foreigner staying there complained of sexual assault by him, police said.

Shayaz (27) was arrested based on the complaint filed by the foreigner today.

Police said the incident happened on January 4 evening.

According to the complaint, Shayaz entered her room in his homestay offering to give a body massage and locked the door before sexually assaulting her.

She approached the police today and he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said.

