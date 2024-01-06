West Bengal: Stationary cargo vessel catches fire, none injured

A stationary cargo vessel on the Muri Ganga river in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district caught fire on Saturday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

Fire tenders were immediately pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, a police officer said. ''The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but prima facie, it appears the blaze erupted due to some repair activity on the vessel," he said.

The Muri Ganga is a distributary of the Hooghly river.

