Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong port operator violated Panama's constitution, failed to serve public interest, Panama court ruled

The Supreme Court ‌of Panama said a contract held by a Hong Kong company to ⁠operate ports at the Panama Canal failed to “serve the public interest and social welfare,” in its decision on ​Thursday voiding the contracts.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2026 05:27 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 05:27 IST
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong port operator violated Panama's constitution, failed to serve public interest, Panama court ruled

The Supreme Court ‌of Panama said a contract held by a Hong Kong company to ⁠operate ports at the Panama Canal failed to "serve the public interest and social welfare," in its decision on ​Thursday voiding the contracts. While the court announced the ‍decision on Thursday, it had not released the ruling explaining its rationale.

The decision was obtained by local television ⁠station ‌TVN and a ⁠court official confirmed its veracity. Panama Ports Company (PPC), a subsidiary ‍of Hong-Kong based CK Hutchison subsidiary, has held contracts ​since the 1990s to operate container terminals at the ⁠canal's Pacific and Atlantic entrances.

The court said the contract violated ⁠Panama's constitution because it gave the company exclusive privileges and tax exemptions unavailable to other competitors, ⁠lacked environmental impact assessments and required the government to seek the ⁠company's ‌approval before granting future concessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

 India
2
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
3
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026