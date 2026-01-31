UPDATE 1-Hong Kong port operator violated Panama's constitution, failed to serve public interest, Panama court ruled

The Supreme Court ‌of Panama said a contract held by a Hong Kong company to ⁠operate ports at the Panama Canal failed to "serve the public interest and social welfare," in its decision on ​Thursday voiding the contracts. While the court announced the ‍decision on Thursday, it had not released the ruling explaining its rationale.

The decision was obtained by local television ⁠station ‌TVN and a ⁠court official confirmed its veracity. Panama Ports Company (PPC), a subsidiary ‍of Hong-Kong based CK Hutchison subsidiary, has held contracts ​since the 1990s to operate container terminals at the ⁠canal's Pacific and Atlantic entrances.

The court said the contract violated ⁠Panama's constitution because it gave the company exclusive privileges and tax exemptions unavailable to other competitors, ⁠lacked environmental impact assessments and required the government to seek the ⁠company's ‌approval before granting future concessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)