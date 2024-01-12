Left Menu

FM seeks greater participation from French financial institutions at GIFT City

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met French President Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne and sought greater participation from French financial institutions and operations in the International Financial Services Centre IFSC at GIFT City.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2024 22:32 IST
FM seeks greater participation from French financial institutions at GIFT City
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met French President Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne and sought greater participation from French financial institutions and operations in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City. ''They discussed approaches for further enhancing collaborative positions on climate actions, strengthening international financial institutions and addressing the debt vulnerability in low-and-middle-income countries,'' the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Recognising the synergy between Indian UPI and French Targeted Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS), they explored avenues for closer financial integration, it said.

''Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman encouraged greater participation from French financial institutions and corporations in pathbreaking initiatives and operations in IFSC at @GIFTCity,'' it said.

Bonne is in the national capital ahead of the upcoming visit of French President Emmanuel Macaron as the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024