T'gana: Three nabbed over death of tiger due to suspected poisoning

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2024 22:39 IST
Forest officials in Telangana probing the death of a tiger in Kagaznagar forest due to suspected poisoning found that three persons, including a juvenile, had poisoned a cattle with an intention to kill the tiger.

The Forest officials were directed to conduct an investigation into the cause of death of a male tiger on January 8 in the Daregaon beat of Kagaznagar Range in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, the office of the Chief Wildlife Warden Telangana said in a release.

''During the investigation, it was found that three persons, including one juvenile male, have poisoned a cattle with an intention to kill the tiger. Evidences in this regard have also been collected,'' the release said.

Accordingly, they have been arrested on January 11 for producing them before the competent court on Friday, it said. While the juvenile is released on parental bond, the two accused have been sent to 12 days judicial custody, it said.

The search and screening of the forest area surrounding the place of the tiger's death continued for the third day, it said.

Keeping the recent death of two tigers in Kagaznagar forest area abutting Maharashtra and the corridor of Kawal Tiger Reserve in view, the senior officials of Telangana discussed the matter with their Maharashtra counterparts.

Further, it was decided to conduct a meeting to discuss various inter-state issues, including securing the tiger habitat and corridors in this tiger landscape, in the third week of January, the release added.

The male tiger found dead on January 8 in Kagaznagar forest in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district was suspected to have died of poisoning, forest officials said on January 9.

