Five Turkish soldiers killed in clashes in northern Iraq -Turkish defence ministry

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 13-01-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 00:34 IST
  • Turkey

Five Turkish soldiers were killed and eight others were wounded in a clash with Kurdish militant group PKK in northern Iraq, Turkey's defence ministry said on Friday.

Twelve Kurdish militants were also killed in the clashes, the ministry said. Turkish forces regularly carry out strikes in neighbouring Iraq as part of the country's offensive against PKK militants.

