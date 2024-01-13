Five Turkish soldiers killed in clashes in northern Iraq -Turkish defence ministry
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 13-01-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 00:34 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Five Turkish soldiers were killed and eight others were wounded in a clash with Kurdish militant group PKK in northern Iraq, Turkey's defence ministry said on Friday.
Twelve Kurdish militants were also killed in the clashes, the ministry said. Turkish forces regularly carry out strikes in neighbouring Iraq as part of the country's offensive against PKK militants.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Turkish Super Cup final in Riyadh postponed amid row
Soccer-Turkish Super Cup final in Riyadh cancelled amid row - reports
Soccer-Turkish Super Cup final cancelled due teams not following match regulations - Saudi state TV
Soccer-Postponement of Turkish Super Cup final in Saudi's Riyadh confirmed
Soccer-Turkish Super Cup final in Riyadh postponed amid row