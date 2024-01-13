Left Menu

Man kills his aunt by crushing her with grinding stone in Sultanpur

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his aunt by crushing her using a grinding stone and stabbing her with a knife, police said here on Saturday.The deceaseds husband, who reached home after the incident, filed a murder case against his nephew Arif in the Kadipur police station, following which the accused was arrested.According to police, Altafs wife Sufina 30 was alone in the house on Friday afternoon when she was stabbed with a knife and crushed using a sil-batta grinding stone.Police said Sufina was lying dead on the ground soaked in blood when Altaf reached home.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 13-01-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 13:19 IST
A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his aunt by crushing her using a grinding stone and stabbing her with a knife, police said here on Saturday.

The deceased's husband, who reached home after the incident, filed a murder case against his nephew Arif in the Kadipur police station, following which the accused was arrested.

According to police, Altaf's wife Sufina (30) was alone in the house on Friday afternoon when she was stabbed with a knife and crushed using a 'sil-batta' (grinding stone).

Police said Sufina was lying dead on the ground soaked in blood when Altaf reached home. Altaf alleged that Arif's intentions were ''not good'' towards his wife. When Altaf returned home, his nephew was allegedly running out of the house with a knife. Superintendent of Police Somen Burma said that the woman was murdered in on Friday. A case has been registered against Arif on the basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased's husband.

The accused was arrested on Friday evening, and the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

