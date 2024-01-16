Blinken says Arab countries not keen to rebuild Gaza if it will be "leveled" again
Arab countries are not keen to get involved in the rebuilding of Gaza if the Palestinian enclave will be "leveled" again in a few years, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, adding that the Palestinian statehood question needed to be addressed.
"You have to resolve the Palestinian question," Blinken told CNBC in an interview in Davos. "Arab countries are saying this: They're saying, look, we're not going to get into the business, for example, of rebuilding Gaza only to have it leveled again in a year or five years and then be asked to rebuild it again."
