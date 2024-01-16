Saudi Arabia has not yet joined BRICs - minister

Saudi Arabia has not yet officially joined the BRICs bloc of developing countries, the kingdom's minister of commerce said in a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

"Saudi Arabia has been invited to attend BRICs, we have not yet officially joined BRICs," Majid Al-Kasabi said.

