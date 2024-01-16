Saudi Arabia has not yet joined BRICs - minister
Reuters | Davos | Updated: 16-01-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 22:59 IST
Saudi Arabia has not yet officially joined the BRICs bloc of developing countries, the kingdom's minister of commerce said in a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.
"Saudi Arabia has been invited to attend BRICs, we have not yet officially joined BRICs," Majid Al-Kasabi said.
