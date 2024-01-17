Left Menu

Nigerian rescuers search for injured after blast rocks buildings

Nigerian rescuers searched for injured people on Tuesday night after a huge blast in Oyo state shook buildings and sent panicking residents onto the streets. The cause of the blast was not immediately clear while local media reported that some buildings had collapsed.

Nigerian rescuers searched for injured people on Tuesday night after a huge blast in Oyo state shook buildings and sent panicking residents onto the streets.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear while local media reported that some buildings had collapsed. The explosion was heard in the Oyo state capital Ibadan, 130 km (80 miles) from the commercial capital Lagos. Some residents said the blast shattered windows of their homes.

"Relevant agencies are carrying out search and rescue operations at the scene of the incident. Residents of the state are urged to remain calm as the Oyo State Government is on top of the situation," Oyo state said in a statement. The state's commissioner for information Prince Dotun Oyelade earlier said "residents of Ibadan and immediate environ experienced an uncommon explosion about 8 p.m. (1900 GMT) this evening."

