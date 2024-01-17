Left Menu

Woman accuses man of sexual assault, extortion on marriage pretext; case registered

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her and extorting money from her, an official said on Wednesday. According to the 35-year-old complainant, a resident of Panvel, accused Ishan Aveya Bahera Sarvajit promised to marry her and repeatedly sexually assaulted her between April and December last year at her residence, the official said.

Woman accuses man of sexual assault, extortion on marriage pretext; case registered
The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her and extorting money from her, an official said on Wednesday. According to the 35-year-old complainant, a resident of Panvel, accused Ishan Aveya Bahera Sarvajit promised to marry her and repeatedly sexually assaulted her between April and December last year at her residence, the official said. The accused also allegedly recorded explicit videos of the woman and threatened to make them public if she refused to maintain a physical relationship with him, the official said citing the complaint. Sarvajit allegedly borrowed Rs 7.5 lakh and a laptop from her for a purported business venture but neither returned the money nor the device, she alleged. The Panvel Town police station on Monday registered a case against Sarvajit under Indian Penal Code sections, including 376 (rape), and the Information Technology (IT) Act, the official said.

