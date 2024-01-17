Israeli strikes kill 6 Gaza fighters, including Hamas spy-catcher - military
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-01-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 12:33 IST
- Israel
Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip have killed six Palestinian fighters, including the southern district Hamas officer in charge of interrogating suspected spies, the military said on Wednesday.
In a statement summarising operations in recent hours, it said the killing of counter-espionage officer Bilal Nofal "significantly impacts the terrorist organisation's capacity to develop and enhance its capabilities". (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Kate Holton)
