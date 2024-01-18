Iraqi and Saudi FMs discuss Iranian attack on Iraq’s Kurdistan region
Updated: 18-01-2024
The Iraqi and Saudi foreign ministers discussed via a phone call on Wednesday the latest regional and international developments, led by the Iranian attack on Iraq's Kurdistan region, the Iraqi foreign ministry said in a statement.
