UK's Cameron meets Iranian foreign minister, condemns attacks in Erbil

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 04:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 04:14 IST
British foreign secretary David Cameron met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum, UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement.

Cameron condemned the attacks in Erbil in Iraq, which killed UK-Iraqi dual national Karam Mikhael, the statement added.

Cameron also made it clear that the Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea are "illegal and unacceptable", the FCDO said. The foreign secretary added that Iran must use its influence with the Houthis to prevent further threats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

