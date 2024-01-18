China, Philippines agree to improve communication, manage conflicts in South China Sea

China and Philippines foreign affairs officials agreed to improve maritime communication and to properly manage conflicts and differences through friendly talks in regards to issues around the South China Sea, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday.

China Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong and Philippines Foreign Ministry undersecretary Theresa Lazaro held a frank and in-depth exchange of views on the current situation while co-chairing the eighth meeting of the China-Philippines Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea in Shanghai, according to the statement.

