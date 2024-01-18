Pakistan strikes terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Siestan-o-Balochistan province

Pakistan on Thursday said that the country's air force struck terrorist hideouts in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province, a day after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in Balochistan.

''This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran,'' the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

It said several terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation — codenamed ''Marg Bar Sarmachar'' in Saravan city -- one of the counties of Siestan-Balochistan province.

FO said the action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats and its successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The statement said that Pakistan over the last several years, in bilateral engagements with Iran, had consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani-origin terrorists or *Sarmachars* inside Iran.

The statement said Islamabad also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists inside Iran, but because of a lack of action on Pakistan's serious concerns, these insurgents continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity.

“Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred,” it said.

Pakistan said it fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and the sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised.

FO added that as a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan upholds the principles and purposes of the UN Charter including territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states.

“Guided by these principles, and in the exercise of our legitimate rights within international law, Pakistan will never allow its sovereignty and territorial integrity to be challenged, under any pretext or circumstances,” it said.

FO also said that Iran is a brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people and always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endeavour to find joint solutions.

The strike came just a day after Iran targeted alleged terrorist hideouts in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

