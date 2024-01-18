Left Menu

Ukrainian air force shoots down 22 out of 33 Russian drones overnight, Kyiv says

Russia launched 33 drones and two missiles at Ukraine overnight, with air defences destroying 22 drones, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday. "The main areas of attack were the south and north. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Ukrainian military said Russian drones hit residential neighbourhoods in the southern city of Kherson where several buildings were damaged and a woman was wounded.

Updated: 18-01-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 12:18 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Russia launched 33 drones and two missiles at Ukraine overnight, with air defences destroying 22 drones, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday.

"The main areas of attack were the south and north. The Ukrainian Air Force and Defence Forces destroyed 22 enemy drones. Several more drones did not reach their targets," Ukraine's Air Forces said on the Telegram messaging app. Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian air force's report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Ukrainian military said Russian drones hit residential neighbourhoods in the southern city of Kherson where several buildings were damaged and a woman was wounded. Drones also hit agribusiness facilities in the Beryslav community of Kherson region.

In the Mykolaiv region, which was also hit, debris from downed drones caused damage to a warehouse of an agricultural enterprise. There were no casualties, military said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

