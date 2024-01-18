Left Menu

ACB raids Sena (UBT) MLA's premises in Ratnagiri; files case for amassing 'disproportionate assets'

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau ACB on Thursday conducted raids at multiple premises of Shiv Sena UBT MLA Rajan Salvi in Ratnagiri district, and filed a case against him and his two family members for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets, an official said.The raids were conducted by a team of the ACBs Thane unit at five premises belonging to Salvi in the coastal district, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 12:28 IST
ACB raids Sena (UBT) MLA's premises in Ratnagiri; files case for amassing 'disproportionate assets'
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple premises of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Salvi in Ratnagiri district, and filed a case against him and his two family members for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets, an official said.

The raids were conducted by a team of the ACB's Thane unit at five premises belonging to Salvi in the coastal district, he said. Salvi is a three-time legislator representing the Rajapur assembly constituency. He belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena. According to the official, Salvi, his wife and son amassed assets to the tune of Rs 3.53 crore, which are allegedly disproportionate to their known sources of income. An offence under sections 13 (1) (B) and 13 (2) under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Salvi, his wife and son, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024