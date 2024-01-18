Six injured as 'drunk' driver rams ambulance into pedestrians in Indore

Six pedestrians, including a woman, were injured after the driver of an ambulance rammed the vehicle into pedestrians allegedly under the influence of liquor in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, police said.

The driver has been identified as Waseem Sheikh (30), an official of the Central Kotwali police station said.

''Six persons were injured after being hit by the ambulance, and they were hospitalised,'' the official said.

''Following the accident, people caught hold of the ambulance driver, who they found was drunk. After beating him up, they handed him over to the police. He was so much under the influence of liquor that he could not even tell his name,'' he said.

The vehicle hit the pedestrians in Central Kotwali and Tukoganj areas of the city, the police said.

The ambulance driver was later sent to a hospital for medical examination, he added.

