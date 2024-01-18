Russia says U.S. hell-bent on maintaining global supremacy
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-01-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 14:35 IST
The West, led by the United States, seeks to maintain its global domination and military supremacy and does not want to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.
Moscow therefore believes that the resumption of dialogue with Washington on strategic stability is impossible at the moment, he told a briefing.
