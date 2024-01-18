Left Menu

School jobs scam: ED raids continue in Kolkata for over 12 hours

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 19:54 IST
School jobs scam: ED raids continue in Kolkata for over 12 hours
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided eight places in and around the city in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the School Service Commission (SSC) of West Bengal, a senior officer said.

The officer said the raids, which started around 6.30am, were still continuing.

Searches were being conducted at the residences, offices and bungalows of those who allegedly ''acted as middlemen'' in the scam, he said.

''These middlemen used to collect money and transfer it to various addresses. We are conducting raids at the residences and offices used by them,'' the ED officer told PTI.

Accompanied by a huge number of central forces, the ED officers started search operations at New Town, Mukundapur and Nayabad on the eastern fringes of Kolkata, he said, adding that family members of the alleged middlemen were also questioned.

The officer said one of these ''middlemen'' was very close to former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and MLA Jibon Saha, both arrested in the same scam.

''One of the middlemen has accumulated properties at over 400 places in the state and we are trying to find out the source of this money. Our officers are going through the bank documents and other property-related papers,'' he said.

The agency claimed that the name of another middleman has also cropped up during their probe and search operations are currently underway at his residence.

Incidentally, the CBI, which is also probing the same scam, has also named this ''middleman'' as a key person in the scandal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024