Govt clears 11 project proposals related to technical textiles
The government on Thursday approved 11 project proposals related to technical textiles worth nearly Rs 103 crore.
The Union Minister for Textiles, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, cleared the proposals while chairing the 8th Meeting of the Mission Steering Group (MSG) of the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) here.
These project proposals include nine R&D projects, one project on machine development and one project on equipment development.
Goyal emphasised on the need for enhancement of collaborative efforts among the government and industry to enhance indigenous development of technical textiles products.
''The projects cover different application areas of technical textiles including 2 projects of Protech, 2 Meditech, 2 Mobiltech, 1 Buildtech, 2 Smart Textiles and 1 project of Sustainable Textiles,'' an official statement said.
The Union Minister reviewed the progress of different components of the National Technical Textiles Mission including review of sanctioned R&D products and status of applications under General Guidelines for Enabling of Academic Institutes in Technical Textiles Education in India (Round- II).
He also reviewed implementation of Quality Control Orders issued by the Ministry of Textiles, patents guidelines of R&D, Outreach activities and events under NTTM, amongst others.
