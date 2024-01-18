Left Menu

Govt clears 11 project proposals related to technical textiles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 20:37 IST
Govt clears 11 project proposals related to technical textiles

The government on Thursday approved 11 project proposals related to technical textiles worth nearly Rs 103 crore.

The Union Minister for Textiles, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, cleared the proposals while chairing the 8th Meeting of the Mission Steering Group (MSG) of the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) here.

These project proposals include nine R&D projects, one project on machine development and one project on equipment development.

Goyal emphasised on the need for enhancement of collaborative efforts among the government and industry to enhance indigenous development of technical textiles products.

''The projects cover different application areas of technical textiles including 2 projects of Protech, 2 Meditech, 2 Mobiltech, 1 Buildtech, 2 Smart Textiles and 1 project of Sustainable Textiles,'' an official statement said.

The Union Minister reviewed the progress of different components of the National Technical Textiles Mission including review of sanctioned R&D products and status of applications under General Guidelines for Enabling of Academic Institutes in Technical Textiles Education in India (Round- II).

He also reviewed implementation of Quality Control Orders issued by the Ministry of Textiles, patents guidelines of R&D, Outreach activities and events under NTTM, amongst others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024