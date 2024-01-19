Officials in Martinique rescue two boaters and search for three others after boat capsizes
Authorities in the French Caribbean island of Martinique say two people have been rescued and they are searching for three others after their boat capsized.
The search is focused along Galleon Bay, off Martinique's east coast, according to the Antilles-Guyana Regional Operational Surveillance and Rescue Centre.
Local media reported that the two were rescued on Thursday by fishermen, and that one of them remains hospitalised. They have not been identified.
