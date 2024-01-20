No disruption in trade activities with Iran on border points despite tensions: Pakistani officials
Mumtaz Khetran, the deputy commissioner of Panjgur, said that liquefied petroleum gas LPG and other petroleum products were transported into Pakistan in the last 24 hours through the Chidgey border with Iran.Pakistan earlier recalled its 34-member trade delegation from Chabahar after the Iranian strikes in the Panjgur area.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Trade activities between Pakistan and Iran remained uninterrupted at all the border points in the restive Balochistan province despite tensions between them following their tit-for-tat military strikes in each other's territory, Pakistani officials have said.
On Friday, more than 100 trucks carrying vegetables and other goods crossed from the Taftan border into Iran, Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani said.
Pakistan conducted ''precision military strikes'' against what it called ''terrorist hideouts'' in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province that killed 9 people on Thursday. The attack was seen as retaliation to Iranian missile and drone attacks on Tuesday, which targeted two bases of the Sunni Baloch militant group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan's unruly Balochistan province. Umrani said the positive thing was that governments on both sides now making efforts to move on with trade activities at the border crossing points of Taftan, Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur and Washuk in Balochistan.
"Trade has been going on normally with vehicles and containers coming in and going there because despite the tensions...," he said. Mumtaz Khetran, the deputy commissioner of Panjgur, said that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other petroleum products were transported into Pakistan in the last 24 hours through the Chidgey border with Iran.
Pakistan earlier recalled its 34-member trade delegation from Chabahar after the Iranian strikes in the Panjgur area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Iran mourns those slain in Islamic State-claimed suicide blasts as death toll rises to 89
Iranian general vows revenge at funeral for victims of bomb attack - state media
Iran mourns bomb attack victims, crowds demand revenge
Iran leaders vow revenge at funeral for bomb attack victims - state media
Iran arrests suspects over bomb blasts, mourners demand revenge - state TV