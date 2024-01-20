Man booked for molesting teenage girl
Police have filed a case against a man from Panvel in Maharashtras Raigad district for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl, an official said. The case against, Vineet Nair 34, was registered at Khandeshwar police station in Navi Mumbai for the incidents that took place on January 9 and 10, he said.
- Country:
- India
Police have filed a case against a man from Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl, an official said. The case against, Vineet Nair (34), was registered at Khandeshwar police station in Navi Mumbai for the incidents that took place on January 9 and 10, he said. As per the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the accused took the teenage girl to a secluded place in Panvel, where he touched her inappropriately, the police official said. He was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 363 (kidnapping) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vineet Nair
- Indian
- Maharashtra's Raigad
- Navi Mumbai
- Panvel
- Khandeshwar
ALSO READ
Brookfield to acquire Indian business of American Tower Corporation (ATC) for USD 2 bn enterprise value: Statement.
Indian economy outperforming peers, projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN
Indian toy industry witnesses 239 per cent increase in exports: IIM Lucknow report
Indian Navy monitoring hijacked Liberian-flagged ship - ANI
Cargo Ship with 15 Indians on board hijacked near Somalia, Indian Navy keeping a close watch