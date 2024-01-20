Man booked for molesting teenage girl

Police have filed a case against a man from Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl, an official said. The case against, Vineet Nair (34), was registered at Khandeshwar police station in Navi Mumbai for the incidents that took place on January 9 and 10, he said. As per the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the accused took the teenage girl to a secluded place in Panvel, where he touched her inappropriately, the police official said. He was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 363 (kidnapping) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

