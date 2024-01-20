Left Menu

Man shot dead, wife injured in Haryana's Kurukshetra

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 20-01-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 16:07 IST
Man shot dead, wife injured in Haryana's Kurukshetra
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed while his wife suffered bullet injuries after two unidentified suspects fired gunshots at the couple in this district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening when the bike-borne men reached the residence of 45-year-old truck driver Subhash Chand.

They asked Chand's wife Suman and her daughter, who were standing outside the gate, about him.

When Chand came out, one of the suspects took out a revolver and shot him. When Suman tried to intervene, the assailant fired at her as well.

The assailants fled the scene soon after.

Chand died while his inured wife was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar Thanesar, Dinesh Kumar said a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024