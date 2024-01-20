Left Menu

Two men from UP, Haryana held in Mumbai with country-made pistols, bullets

We recovered four country-made pistols and eight bullets. Razoriya is a history sheeter and has an Arms Act case against his name in his native UP, he said.

Two persons hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were arrested allegedly with firearms and bullets from Andheri in Mumbai, a Crime Branch official said on Saturday.

He identified the two accused as Prashant Razoriya alias Radhe Bhai (24) and Harsh Kashyap (19).

''They were held from Marol in Andheri on a tip off. The duo had come to deliver a consignment. We recovered four country-made pistols and eight bullets. Razoriya is a history sheeter and has an Arms Act case against his name in his native UP,'' he said.

