Two men from UP, Haryana held in Mumbai with country-made pistols, bullets
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 21:00 IST
Two persons hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were arrested allegedly with firearms and bullets from Andheri in Mumbai, a Crime Branch official said on Saturday.
He identified the two accused as Prashant Razoriya alias Radhe Bhai (24) and Harsh Kashyap (19).
''They were held from Marol in Andheri on a tip off. The duo had come to deliver a consignment. We recovered four country-made pistols and eight bullets. Razoriya is a history sheeter and has an Arms Act case against his name in his native UP,'' he said.
