J-K’s Baramulla among top performers under aspirational district programme: NITI Aayog report

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-01-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 22:32 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district has ranked among top performers under 'Basic Infrastructure' in a report issued by NITI Aayog, an official spokesperson said here on Saturday.

Under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP), Baramulla has ranked among the top performers under key thematic areas of 'Basic Infrastructure' as per the report issued by the NITI Aayog for September 2023.

Baramulla as such has secured an additional funding of Rs 3 crore from the NITI Aayog for developmental purposes under any of the already set five thematic areas -- education, health and nutrition, financial inclusion and skill development, basic infrastructure, and agricultural and water Resources, the spokesperson said.

Additional secretary NITI Aayog Vennecaganti Radha extended her congratulations and appreciation to the district team responsible for the execution of the programme and central prabhari officers for outstanding performance.

District Administration Baramulla conveyed heartfelt gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Secretary Atul Dullo for the unwavering support extended by the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration in accomplishing this significant feat, the spokesperson said.

While congratulating the district team for their accomplishment, the deputy commissioner said the achievement was a product of the combined efforts of its officers and expressed his confidence that, collectively, the district can chart a course toward elevated development, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

