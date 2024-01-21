At least two dead after suspected Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon - security sources
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-01-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 17:50 IST
At least two people were killed and several others injured in a suspected Israeli drone strike on Sunday that targeted a car in southern Lebanon, security sources said.
Ambulances rushed to the site near a Lebanese army checkpoint, and it was not clear who was targeted in the strike, residents and security sources said.
