Mother, two children found dead in well in Kerala; police suspect suicide

A mother, her six-year-old son and six-month old baby were found dead in the well of their house in Thiruvallur near Vadakara in this north Kerala district.

An officer of Vadakara police station said that suicide is suspected as the woman left behind a note saying she was killing herself as she cannot continue living anymore.

The woman, however, did not blame anyone for taking the extreme step, the officer said, adding that further investigation would reveal the exact cause behind the suicide.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the woman's husband was out and only her father-in-law and mother-in-law were present at home, police said.

When the husband returned, he could not find his wife or the children and while searching for them, found all three of them in the well, it said.

The three were taken out and taken to the hospital but were declared brought dead, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)