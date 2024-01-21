Left Menu

Mother, two children found dead in well in Kerala; police suspect suicide

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 21-01-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 19:47 IST
Mother, two children found dead in well in Kerala; police suspect suicide
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A mother, her six-year-old son and six-month old baby were found dead in the well of their house in Thiruvallur near Vadakara in this north Kerala district.

An officer of Vadakara police station said that suicide is suspected as the woman left behind a note saying she was killing herself as she cannot continue living anymore.

The woman, however, did not blame anyone for taking the extreme step, the officer said, adding that further investigation would reveal the exact cause behind the suicide.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the woman's husband was out and only her father-in-law and mother-in-law were present at home, police said.

When the husband returned, he could not find his wife or the children and while searching for them, found all three of them in the well, it said.

The three were taken out and taken to the hospital but were declared brought dead, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024