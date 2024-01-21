Left Menu

Ram temple consecration: Delhi Police beefs up security at prominent temples, markets

A multi-level security cover and extensive CCTV surveillance have been put in place at prominent temples and different markets of the national capital for celebrations to mark the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Delhi police officials said on Sunday.No one will be allowed to breach law and order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 20:57 IST
Ram temple consecration: Delhi Police beefs up security at prominent temples, markets
  • Country:
  • India

A multi-level security cover and extensive CCTV surveillance have been put in place at prominent temples and different markets of the national capital for celebrations to mark the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Delhi police officials said on Sunday.

''No one will be allowed to breach law and order. Multi-level security checkpoints have been put up at temples and markets. The night patrolling staffers are directed to check hotels, guest houses, and dharamshalas,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Monday.

Tirkey said members of temple trusts were called for a meeting on Sunday to review the security measures.

''Several temples like Prachin Hanuman Mandir, Jhandewalan Mandir, Birla Mandir and Kalka Ji temple will celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha'. We are expecting high footfall at these temples. Paramilitary forces will also be deployed and will be on standby for any situation,'' the officer said.

The DCP added that police teams visited the temples to check the security measures in place.

''The major temples here have CCTV cameras installed. Teams from Delhi police will keep strict vigil from the control room of the temples to maintain law and order. Strict action will be ensured against those who do not comply with the orders,'' said the officer. Different markets of Delhi like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Khari Baoli, Kashmiri Gate, Naya Bazaar, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Bhagirath Place, Kinari Bazaar and several others -- big or small -- are making arrangements to celebrate the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. The Delhi police have already stepped up security measures for the Republic Day celebrations.

A senior officer said the Delhi Police is ''keeping an extra vigil in sensitive areas'' and ''using drones to monitor security''.

More than 8,000 police personnel have already been deployed in Delhi for the January 22 event and Republic Day parade, officials had earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024