Ram Mandir Consecration: Allahabad HC lawyers' body to abstain from work on Monday

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has decided to abstain from judicial work on Monday in view of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The association in a press release said that the decision was taken on Sunday in a meeting chaired by association President Ashok Kumar Singh. The body said that since there will be an atmosphere of festivity in the entire district, the advocates will be unable to reach the court on time.

A large number of advocates have left for Ayodhya to participate in the consecration programme.

