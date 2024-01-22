Left Menu

Spiritual leader reaches Ayodhya with 'kumkum' from Maharashtra's Amravati

The shrine will be opened to the public a day later.The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm.

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 22-01-2024 08:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 08:49 IST
Spiritual leader reaches Ayodhya with 'kumkum' from Maharashtra's Amravati
  • Country:
  • India

A spiritual leader carrying 'kumkum' from Maharashtra's Amravati district for the Ram temple consecration ceremony has reached Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, a local religious body representative said.

A vehicle laden with 500 kg of 'kumkum' leaves from Amravati is also en route, he said.

On January 18, local MP Navneet Rana attended the function to mark their departure.

Spiritual leader Rajeshwar Mauli, who also left for Ayodhya the same day, has reached the holy city in Uttar Pradesh with a silver 'kalash' (urn) containing 'kumkum', said Jagdish Gupta, president of the Kesari Dharm Samaj in Amravati.

Gupta said the 'kumkum' leaves are being transported in a vehicle shaped like a 'rath' (chariot) and are expected to reach Ayodhya by Monday or Tuesday.

Kumkum leaves carry profound social and religious significance in India. The much-awaited consecration event at Ram temple will be held in Ayodhya on Monday in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals. The shrine will be opened to the public a day later.

The ''Pran Pratishtha'' ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. The prime minister will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024