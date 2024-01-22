Delhi man stabbed to death

A man was allegedly stabbed to death over an old enmity in the Bindapur area of Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Vikky, succumbed during treatment and the accused -- Gautam -- has been arrested, the police said.

''We have started an investigation into the matter. An FIR has been registered,'' a senior police officer said.

