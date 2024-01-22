Left Menu

Poland's Tusk arrives in Ukrainian capital Kyiv

They agreed last week to suspend their protests, which had been aimed at revoking Ukrainian truckers' permit-free access to the European Union, until March 1.

Donald Tusk Image Credit: Twitter (@eucopresident)

Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in neighbouring Ukraine on Monday to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, his office said, aiming to further strengthen relations as the war with Russia nears the two-year mark.

Tusk's government is exploring how to make more ammunition and military equipment as part of a new aid package for Ukraine, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said last week. Warsaw has emerged as a key ally for Kyiv as it defends itself against Russia and seeks more financial and military support from Western partners. Poland has also taken in more than a million Ukrainian refugees.

But relations between the two had also deteriorated in recent months amid blockades by Polish truckers at the border, which threatened to dent Ukraine's GDP. They agreed last week to suspend their protests, which had been aimed at revoking Ukrainian truckers' permit-free access to the European Union, until March 1.

A video released by Tusk's office showed the newly installed leader, who assumed office last month, arriving at Kyiv's main train station in his first trip to Ukraine as prime minister. Tusk's visit, during which he will also meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, coincides with Ukraine's Unity Day holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

