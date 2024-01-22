Left Menu

CLEAR Premium Water is Hrithik Roshan’s Clear Choice

CLEAR rehne mein samajhdaari hai It is wise to stay clear, Hrithik Roshan emphasizes the wise choice of the premium bottled water brands consumers, echoing the brilliance behind choosing CLEAR in the latest campaign tagline drop.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-01-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 15:54 IST
CLEAR Premium Water is Hrithik Roshan’s Clear Choice
Hrithik Roshan Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CLEAR Premium Water, a quality-focused and value-based premium bottled water brand that had roped in Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador last year, recently released its latest campaign featuring the superstar. ''CLEAR rehne mein samajhdaari hai (It is wise to stay clear),'' Hrithik Roshan emphasizes the wise choice of the premium bottled water brand’s consumers, echoing the brilliance behind choosing CLEAR in the latest campaign tagline drop. In an industry where quality and safety take precedence, CLEAR Premium Water has positioned itself as the go-to choice for discerning consumers and found an invaluable ally in the Bollywood superstar. Nayan Shah, the Founder and Managing Director of CLEAR Premium Water, emphasized, ''As the ambassador of CLEAR, Hrithik Roshan not only instills tremendous trust in the brand but also within the community. This recent unveiling showcases his endorsement as well as underscores CLEAR’s dedication to delivering premium bottled water that prioritize quality and service.'' This collaboration signifies more than just a marketing move; it symbolizes a joint commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle while addressing critical issues such as sustainability, environmental conservation, and the imperative choice of safe and pure drinking water.

We eagerly anticipate the tagline drop and the expansive impact it is set to make. Campaign Link

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024