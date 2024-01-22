Nagaland cabinet approves recruitment of constables for 7 departments

The Nagaland Cabinet on Monday approved the recruitment of constables for seven departments, including police.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton said this on the sidelines of an official programme held at Police Headquarters here Monday.

He said that the other six departments include the Prisons, Forests, Home Guards, Fire & Emergency Services, Lokayukta, and Civil Defence.

He said that the recruitment of constables for these departments will be conducted through the Department Recruitment Board with representatives from the Personnel and Administrative Reforms (P&AR) Department.

He said that the decision was taken as no recruitment was conducted for the last three years.

He also said the Cabinet also approved the maximum upper age limit at 38 years.

The Deputy CM, however, did not reveal about the number of posts to be recruited.

