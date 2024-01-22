Left Menu

Mexico, US pitch measures to ease pressure on border, plan Guatemala talks

Senior Mexican, U.S. and Guatemalan officials will meet as soon as possible for talks on migration, Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said on Monday as she set out plans aimed at reducing pressures on the U.S.-Mexico border. Speaking after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week in Washington, Barcena said the two sides wanted to allow asylum-seekers to sign up further south for a U.S. government app used for scheduling appointments.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2024 22:00 IST
Senior Mexican, U.S. and Guatemalan officials will meet as soon as possible for talks on migration, Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said on Monday as she set out plans aimed at reducing pressures on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Speaking after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week in Washington, Barcena said the two sides wanted to allow asylum-seekers to sign up further south for a U.S. government app used for scheduling appointments. The step planned for the app known as CBP One aims to reduce a build-up of people on Mexico's northern border, Barcena said at a government press conference.

The minister said Mexican and U.S. officials reached 10 important agreements during their meetings. Standardizing migration figures, combating human smuggling networks and a plan to visit Panama's perilous Darien Gap were among the Mexico-U.S. agreements set out by Barcena.

The Darien Gap, a treacherous jungle between Colombia and Panama, saw a record 520,000 migrant crossings last year, with Barcena saying migrations starts there, and she will meet with regional authorities to curb the trend. She also said an investigation will be held into weapons from the U.S. Army entering Mexico, following alerts sent to the U.S. by local officials.

Guatemala earlier this month swore in its new President Bernardo Arevalo, who said both countries will need to work in trying to stem the flow of people from Central America. Following the U.S.-Mexico talks, a U.S. State Department spokesman saying coordinated efforts with Mexico are demonstrating positive results at the shared border.

