White House: Israel must protect innocent people in hospitals

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 00:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The White House on Monday said Israel has an obligation under international law to protect innocent people in Gaza hospitals as much as possible even as it pursues its campaign against Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"We know that Hamas deliberately uses places like hospitals to store weapons, house their fighters, even to some degree, for command and control. So that places a special need on the Israeli Defense Forces, but also a special burden," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told a news briefing.

Kirby said Israel had a right to defend itself but added: "We expect them to do so in accordance with international law and to protect innocent people in hospitals, medical staff and patients as well, as much as possible."

