Seven people found shot to death at two locations near Chicago
Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 05:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 05:51 IST
Seven people were found shot to death inside two homes in the Chicago suburb of Joliet, Illinois, and a man who knew the victims was being sought by investigators as a suspect in the killings, police said on Monday.
Police said they had no immediate information on a possible motive for the shootings, but said the victims were believed to be members of the same family.
