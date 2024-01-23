Toddy tapper falls to death in Karnataka
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-01-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
A 58-year-old toddy tapper died after he slipped and fell from a coconut tree in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday morning, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Vishwambaran, hailing from Dharmasthala.
He was a former director of the Konaje Toppy Tappers' Society here.
Sources said Vishwambaran had climbed the coconut tree near a house at Somanatha Uliya in Ullal taluk for tapping when he slipped and fell. Ullal police have registered a case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dakshina Kannada
- Vishwambaran
- Somanatha Uliya
- Ullal
- Dharmasthala
Advertisement