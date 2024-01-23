Left Menu

Exchange of fire between SOG Jawans and Maoists in Odisha forest

It is suspected that a few Maoists have sustained injuries, he said.The officer said that the exchange of fire lasted more than 30 minutes.Meanwhile, combing operations have been intensified with deployment of more SOG jawans following the exchange of fire.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-01-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 13:09 IST
Odisha Police's elite Special Operation Group (SOG) on Tuesday busted a Maoist camp following an exchange of fire with the left-wing extremists in Boudh district.

The incident took place near Matakupa reserve forest in the Boudh-Kandhamal border when the SOG jawans were undertaking a search operation at Sagada, a senior police officer engaged in anti-Maoist operation said.

The official said the ultras, about 25 to 30 in numbers belonging to the KKBN (Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh) division of the outlawed CPI(Maoist)), fled away from the spot leaving behind their few camp articles and one sophisticated weapon. It is suspected that a few Maoists have sustained injuries, he said.

The officer said that the exchange of fire lasted more than 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, combing operations have been intensified with deployment of more SOG jawans following the exchange of fire. Search and combing operation is continuing, he said.

