UP court sentences nine people to life imprisonment in murder case
PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 23-01-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Nine people have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court for murdering a man here 12 years ago.
District and Sessions Judge Niraj Kumar on Monday convicted the nine and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them.
The court said if the accused failed to deposit the fine, they would spend an additional six months in jail.
The convicts had killed one Rajmani on May 22, 2012 by beating him with a stick and slitting his throat with a knife, District Prosecuting Officer Brijendra Nath Tripathi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 50
- 000
- Sessions
- Niraj Kumar
- Brijendra Nath Tripathi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Over 5,000 hectares of forest land in Kerala under encroachment: State forest dept report
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan wins elections from Magura-1 constituency, receives over 1,50,000 votes
Non-banking lender 360 One Prime to raise Rs 1,000 cr from debt sale
Geely's Zeekr aims to sell 230,000 EVs in 2024, double 2023 deliveries
MF industry assets surge by Rs 11 lakh crore in 2023; crosses Rs 50 lakh crore mark