Man arrested outside Taylor Swift's NYC home held without bail for violating protective order

Crowe was arrested Wednesday by officers responding to complaints of an emotionally disturbed man acting erratically near Swifts townhouse. He was arraigned and issued the protection order, but a short time later he was arrested again near Swifts residence.Court documents say an unidentified security worker had spotted Crowe near the singers home about 30 times since November 25.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 26-01-2024 08:07 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 08:07 IST
A Seattle man who police say has been stalking and harassing Taylor Swift was ordered held without bail Thursday after he was arrested three times in recent days in front of the pop star's home in Manhattan's Tribeca neighbourhood. David Crowe, 33, was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on a misdemeanour charge of second-degree criminal contempt, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office. He was also ordered to undergo a psychiatric exam.

Prosecutors said Crowe violated a protective order issued Wednesday mandating he stay away from Swift and her home and refrain from any communication with her. Crowe was arrested Wednesday by officers responding to complaints of an emotionally disturbed man acting erratically near Swift's townhouse. He was arraigned and issued the protection order, but a short time later he was arrested again near Swift's residence.

Court documents say an unidentified security worker had spotted Crowe near the singer's home about 30 times since November 25. Crowe was asked about 10 times not to approach the building or to leave, according to prosecutors.

Crowe's attorney in the public defender's office didn't respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Swift's Manhattan townhouse has been the scene of several break-ins when Swift wasn't there, including by some who were identified as stalkers.

