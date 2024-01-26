Left Menu

Senior govt official suspended after motors fail at irrigation project launch by CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-01-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 13:49 IST
Senior govt official suspended after motors fail at irrigation project launch by CM
The Karnataka government has suspended a top official of a state-owned electricity supply company after motors failed to function at the launch of a lift irrigation project by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, causing a major embarrassment.

The project is to replenish 150 lakes across 79 villages in Periyapatna taluk in Chief Minister's home district of Mysuru.

When Siddaramaiah pressed the button to launch the project on January 24, the motors did not work, at the event attended by a large gathering, including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and some other Ministers.

The Managing Director of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), C N Sridhar, has now been placed under suspension pending inquiry on the charge of dereliction of duty.

According to the suspension order, Sridhar was not present at the venue to oversee the arrangements in view of the Chief Minister's visit, despite the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner instructing him to ensure electricity supply and take precautionary measures at the venue in a January 23 letter. The action was taken against the official, until further orders, based on a report from the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner. Also, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

