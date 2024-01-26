Left Menu

Three security personnel injured in militant attack in Pak: Police

In the incident three security personnel were injured, said the police.Following the incident, all those injured were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar.The levies troops immediately rushed to the site and sealed all the entry and exit points in the district.

26-01-2024
At least three security personnel were injured after some unknown militants attacked a security post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

The incident happened late on Thursday when the unknown militants threw hand grenades at the security post in the province's Malakand district.

''Some militants targeted Khan Garhi levies check post in Malakand District in KK Province. In the incident three security personnel were injured,'' said the police.

Following the incident, all those injured were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar.

''The levies troops immediately rushed to the site and sealed all the entry and exit points in the district. The troops have launched massive combing operations in the area to arrest the fleeing culprits,'' said the police.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

